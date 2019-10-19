Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears both Jamal Adams and Julian Edelman really are relishing the New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry.

The two AFC East foes are set to meet Monday in Week 7 action. With Sam Darnold back under center for New York, it should be much different than the last time these teams met.

Leading up to the game, Edelman posted a few photos from his games against the Jets over the years. The final of the three photos was of him trying to outrun Adams, who was diving in an attempt to make a tackle.

Here’s Edelman’s post.

Well, Adams wanted to make sure he let everyone know that in the photo that he’s in, he actually made the tackle (it’s the comment at the very bottom from @presidentmal).

Patriots-Jets kicks off from MetLife Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images