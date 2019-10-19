Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s cameo on a Netflix show turned many heads, but, supposedly, he didn’t mean for that to happen.

The New England Patriots quarterback appeared briefly in Paul Rudd’s new show, “Living With Yourself.” In a brief scene surfaced on social media, Rudd pulls up to a massage parlor-type place in a strip mall, but is skeptical of going in. Before deciding to just leave, Rudd sees Brady walk out, in which they have this exchange.

Brady: “First time?”

Rudd: “Uh-huh, you?”

Brady: “Sixth.”

In the show, the facility Brady walks out of is a cloning facility called the “Top Heavy Spa.”

Given Robert Kraft’s ongoing legal battles after getting charged in February with two counts of allegedly soliciting prostitution at the Orchids Of Asia Day Spa in Florida, the scene was a stunner.

Well, that reportedly isn’t the way Brady intended it to be. Here’s what ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio indicated, citing a source.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation,” Florio wrote, “Brady didn’t realize that the scene would be a direct or indirect reference to the ongoing legal entanglements of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Indeed, the cameo was in the works before January 2019. Per the source, when Brady initially approved the script, the ‘six’ was a ‘five,’ because it was written before the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl championship in February.”

Brady is set to address the media Saturday ahead of Monday’s game with the New York Jets, and surely he will be asked about this.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images