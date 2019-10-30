Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and reactions still are pouring in throughout the league. The New York Jets find themselves at the center of all of it.

Rumors of a deal that possibly could have sent Jets safety Jamal Adams to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. But instead, the deal never came.

Adams says he learned about the rumors when he woke up Monday morning, finding out through “a couple of reliable people” that he was being “shopped around.” And while he respects the job the organization has to do, he’s still not happy about how he’s been treated.

“It definitely hurt me,” Adams told reporters Wednesday, via SNY. “I hold myself at a high level. You know, the Rams don’t take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady. That’s where I hold myself in that regard. I understand that you have a job to do, but that’s the way I took it.”

"The Rams don't take calls on Aaron Donald…the Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. That's where I hold myself, in that regard" – @TheAdamsEra on the trade rumors pic.twitter.com/b1jHonkelC — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 30, 2019

The 24-year-old safety also confirmed he would have loved to join the Cowboys.

“When I found out I was being shopped and that I was on the verge of being traded, that was one of the teams that I told him (his agent) I would love to go to,” Adams said. ” … People got to understand I’m born and raised in Dallas.”

Jamal Adams confirms that once he found out about a possible trade, he would've "loved to go to" the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/P3PFsCPyl1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 30, 2019

Adams finished his interview by saying he was excited to remain apart of the Jets, echoing a sentiment he tweeted Tuesday night.

Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false. — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 29, 2019

It will be interesting to see how the Adams-Jets relationship progresses from this point.

