FOXBORO, Mass. — Rookie wideout N’Keal Harry was receiving some 1-on-1 coaching from fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu in the New England Patriots’ locker room Wednesday afternoon.

Harry is primed to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, while Sanu will be playing his second game with the Patriots since being traded by the Atlanta Falcons last week. Sanu said he was teaching Harry about body position, hand placement and how the rookie could use his 6-foot-4, 225-pound to his advantage.

“Just little stuff and details on routes,” Sanu said. “Just helping him, little intricacies to his game.”

Harry has a positive first impression of Harry through four practices.

“He’s a very talented, very gifted, big-bodied receiver who can move well,” Sanu said. “Just trying to help him and his game take the next step because he’s got a lot of talent.”

Sanu mostly was used as a slot receiver in his Patriots debut Sunday. He’ll likely share the slot and Z-receiver roles with Julian Edelman. Harry could be counted on to be the Patriots’ X-receiver, though he’ll likely take on a limited role in his first game.

There’s reason to be optimistic about the Patriots’ wide receiver corps moving forward with Sanu and Harry aboard, however.

