Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jamal Adams and the New York Jets will look to play upset Monday night against the Patriots, but the star safety can’t really decide how to approach the matchup.

After telling ESPN’s Rich Cimini that Monday’s matchup was a “must-win,” Adams changed his course, backtracking on the other end of his answer.

“We’re not gonna get caught up in all the hype, but we understand what’s at stake, we understand this is a must-win for us,” Adams said, per Cimini. “It’s honestly like a playoff game. That’s how we’re treating it. It’s a big game.

“We’re not going to make anything bigger than what it is,” Adams then added.

So, which is it? Well, it doesn’t sound like Adams has a clue, but it’s somewhere in between a playoff game, must-win and a big game.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Jets is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images