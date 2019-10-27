Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Something has to give Sunday afternoon in the Motor City.

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants will throw down at Ford Field where each team tries to put an end to respective three-game losing streaks.

Perhaps a shootout is in store, as oddsmakers are bracing for a high-scoring affair; the current over/under total of 48.5 is the third-highest of the weekend.

Here’s how to watch Giants-Lions.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images