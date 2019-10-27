Drew Brees is back, and arguably the NFC’s top team might be about to get even better.
The New Orleans Saints haven’t missed a beat since Brees suffered a finger injury in Week 2, and the former MVP is set to return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 6-1 Saints shouldn’t take the Cardinals lightly, though, as Kliff Kingsbury’s team has rebounded nicely to win three in a row after beginning the season 0-3-1. However, a date in the Superdome with the streaking Saints presents the biggest challenge in the young NFL careers of Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.
Here’s how to watch Saints-Cardinals.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images