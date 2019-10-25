Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is it any wonder Tom Brady the lengths to which people will go to acquire Tom Brady memorabilia?

Police arrested Zanini Cineus, of Providence, R.I., Thursday after he allegedly stole the New England Patriots quarterback’s jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame, according to The Associated Press. Authorities claim Cineus, 33, removed the jersey from a display and walked out of the Hall of Fame with it. He allegedly was wearing the Brady jersey when police arrested him near the Hall at Gillette Stadium.

Brady had signed the jersey, which is worth $10,000, according to police. The Patriots say he never wore it in a game.

Authorities charged Cineus with grand larceny, and his lawyer, Bill Galvin, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf Thursday at his arraignment. Authorities freed Cineus on personal recognizance.

A credentialed member of the international media stole Brady’s game-worn jerseys from Super Bowls XLIX and LI. The FBI recovered them from the “journalist” in 2017 in Mexico.

However, this latest Brady jersey caper took place much closer to home than the previous ones.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images