Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A scary scene unfolded halfway through the third quarter Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph appeared to lose consciousness following a frightening collision with Earl Thomas. There didn’t seem to be any malicious intent behind the Ravens safety’s hit, but the shot underneath Rudolph’s chin forced the 24-year-old to the turf, where he laid motionless for a few moments before being propped up with the assistance of Pittsburgh’s medical staff.

Fortunately for Rudolph, the cart was not needed as he exited the field. The second-year signal-caller also was able to deliver an encouraging message to his teammates, who noticeably were shaken up after he went down.

You can read Rudolph's lips telling teammates "I'm good." — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 6, 2019

Rudolph completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown against Baltimore prior to the injury. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges came on in relief.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images