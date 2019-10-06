Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Entering Sunday, the New England Patriots had yet to see a tight end score a touchdown since Rob Gronkowski decided to call it a career.

This finally changed in Week 5, and it came courtesy of a player who’d never found the end zone prior.

Ryan Izzo recorded his first career TD late in the fourth quarter of New England’s matchup with the Washington Redskins at FedExField. They won’t always come this easy for Izzo, who somehow was left wide open in the back of the end zone and helped the visitors swell their lead to 33-7.

Catching a TD from the greatest quarterback who’s ever lived? Not too shabby for the 250th overall pick from one year ago.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images