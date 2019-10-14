Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There only can be one at this point in the Boston Celtics season.

Either Javonte Green or Max Strus will win the 15th and final spot on the Celtics roster for the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn and The Athletic’s Jay King reported Sunday, citing NBA sources. The Celtics opened training camp earlier this month with 18 players under standard NBA contracts, but most expect the team to cut Kaiser Gates and Yante Maten, leaving one roster spot available for shooting guards Green or Strus to claim.

Strus, 23, has appeared in each of the Celtics’ three preseason games, averaging 4.7 points in 10.4 minutes per outing. The Celtics on Sunday converted his two-way contract into a standard deal worth $898,310 if he makes the team and a guaranteed $415,000 if Boston cuts him prior to the regular season, according to one of King’s sources.

Green, 26, also have played in the Celtics’ three preseason games, averaging 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 8.7 minutes per contest. Green’s contract will pay him $898,310, with $100,000 guaranteed if the team cuts him.

The Celtics have signed Tremont Waters, their second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and 7-foot-5 prospect Tacko Fall to two-way contracts, under which they’ll play the majority of the season for the Maine Red Claws in the NBA G League but can spend up to 45 days with Boston.

The Celtics will will play their final preseason game Tuesday when it visits the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics then will return home for a final week of training camp, at which head coach Brad Stevens and team officials will determine whether Strus or Green wins the race for the last spot on their roster.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images Images