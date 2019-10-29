Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

10:22 a.m.: Noteworthy tidbit from Bill Belichick’s media availability:

Honest assessment from Belichick about one major trade constraint: “We wouldn’t have enough cap space right now to just got out and acquire any player… there are some players we just wouldn’t be able to do that with. You can’t change the contract” — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 29, 2019

9:24 a.m.: NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Redskins are now back on board with the idea of trading left tackle Trent Williams. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the price remains as high as it was earlier in the year.

Breer wrote: “I’m told Washington has begun the process of circling back with teams that had called to ascertain interest. The price? For right now, my understanding is that the Redskins are looking for a first-round pick.”

8:28 a.m.: NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo has the latest on Lions star cornerback Darius Slay, indicating Detroit’s asking price remains high in a potential trade. Makes sense. Slay is one of the better cornerbacks in the game, and Detroit isn’t *that* far out of the playoffs. That being said, the Lions proved they’re not afraid to shake things up when they dealt safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks a couple weeks back.

From @gmfb: The #Lions’ asking price for CB Darius Slay has remained incredibly high so I don’t see him getting traded today, nor has there been any indication #Giants CB Janoris Jenkins is on the move. #NFLTradeDeadline #AsOfRightNow pic.twitter.com/7mMEPkvAaP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2019

8:05 a.m.: Here’s the latest report on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon from Monday, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Some around league have linked Lions and Bills to Melvin Gordon. Both teams could be in the market for RB help, and Gordon would make sense if Chargers loosen asking price. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2019

The Chargers are among a handful of teams in a weird spot right now. They’re 3-5, so they’re technically still alive, but they did fire their offensive coordinator Monday night. Gordon is a unique case, too, after he held out to start the season and has yet to find a groove since returning.

8 a.m.: In years past, the NFL trade deadline has come and gone without much of anything happening, but it certainly appears things have changed.

There already has been a good deal of in-season player movement all season but especially in the last few weeks. That might all come to a head Tuesday leading up to the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Legitimate stars like Melvin Gordon, Darius Slay and Trent Williams have been the subject of seemingly legitimate trade rumors and with so many teams still in the running for a playoff spot — you could argue more than 20 teams are still in postseason contention — a blockbuster trade Tuesday could shift the power in some of those playoff races.

