Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Odell Beckham Jr. is anything but shy about admiration for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

In fact, the Cleveland Browns receiver readily admits he long has dreamt about playing for the New England Patriots.

Beckham, who plans on giving Brady a gift before Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, was asked Wednesday about his desire — either past or current –to play for the NFL’s model franchise. His answer was interesting, to say the least.

Check out this tweet from the Akron Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich:

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. said "of course" he has longing to play for dynasty like #Patriots: "Two, 3 years ago, there was speculation that was going on and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time. That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady." — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 23, 2019

Say what you want about Beckham, but you can’t accuse the star wideout of not being forthright.

Still, Patriots fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Beckham is focused on making things work in Cleveland with sophomore quarterback Baker Mayfield.

From 92.3 The Fan’s Keith Britton:

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr: "Tom (Brady) and I talked for 2-3 years like 'hey man, if it happens, it happens. And it'd be cool', but now I'm with somebody who I think is gonna be a guy who plays for however long he plays for and right now it's about us establishing a connection" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 23, 2019

Beckham, 26, has 29 catches for 436 yards and one touchdown through his first six games with the Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images