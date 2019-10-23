Odell Beckham Jr. is anything but shy about admiration for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
In fact, the Cleveland Browns receiver readily admits he long has dreamt about playing for the New England Patriots.
Beckham, who plans on giving Brady a gift before Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, was asked Wednesday about his desire — either past or current –to play for the NFL’s model franchise. His answer was interesting, to say the least.
Check out this tweet from the Akron Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich:
Say what you want about Beckham, but you can’t accuse the star wideout of not being forthright.
Still, Patriots fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Beckham is focused on making things work in Cleveland with sophomore quarterback Baker Mayfield.
From 92.3 The Fan’s Keith Britton:
Beckham, 26, has 29 catches for 436 yards and one touchdown through his first six games with the Browns.
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images