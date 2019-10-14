Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots made a somewhat surprising move last week when they elected to release Benjamin Watson, who was set to return from suspension and make an impact for a team in need of tight end help.

But just one week later, it appears Watson has found his way back to New England.

ESPN on Monday reported the Patriots are set to re-sign Watson. Bill Belichick claimed last week his team didn’t have a roster spot for Watson, but one soon is expected to be created when backup fullback Jakob Johnson all but surely will land on injured reserve.

It’s safe to say Patriots fans were pleased by the latest news on Watson.

Expectations probably should be tempered for Watson, who will turn 39 in December and is coming off a season in which he only played four games. But given what the Patriots thus far have received from Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, any boost Watson might be able to provide will be welcomed by Tom Brady and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images