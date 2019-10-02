Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After saying Sunday he feels unappreciated, Kyle Van Noy received a bit of recognition Wednesday morning.

The New England Patriots linebacker was recognized as the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 after turning in an all-around excellent performance in his team’s 16-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

Van Noy played every defensive snap in that game, finishing with eight tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and the quarterback hit that produced Jamie Collins’ game-sealing interception in the final minutes.

Van Noy has been one of the Patriots’ top defensive performers through four weeks. He leads the team with 13 total QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, despite missing New England’s season opener for the birth of his son.

“I just want respect,” Van Noy said after Sunday’s win. “I feel underrated and just want some respect.”

This is the first weekly honor of Van Noy’s NFL career and the first by a Patriots defensive player since linebacker Dont’a Hightower was recognized after Week 6 of the 2016 season.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey was the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week last week.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images