It was by the skin of their teeth, but the Patriots managed to keep their undefeated 2019 season alive Sunday in upstate New York.

Divisional matchups tend to bring out extra physicality and chippiness, and the Week 4 clash between New England and Buffalo proved to be no different. But it was the Patriots who emerged victorious in this battle of ferocious defenses, as a pair of touchdowns from unlikely sources was enough to take down the Bills at New Era Field.

Sundays always are a scene in Buffalo during football season, but the energy and overall mayhem seem to be kicked up a notch when Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. are in town. Such is made clear in the video below, which captures the best sights and sounds from the battle between AFC East rivals.

From the tailgates to the touchdowns. Sights & sounds from Sunday's win in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/9qCHEdgaME — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2019

No NFL games should be considered clear-cut cakewalks, but it’s safe to assume the Patriots will have a much less rigorous afternoon Sunday when they visit the nation’s capital for a matchup with the winless Washington Redskins.

