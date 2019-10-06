Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LANDOVER, Md. — There’s no mystery surrounding the New England Patriots’ Week 5 inactives.

Running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and safeties Nate Ebner (groin) and Patrick Chung (heel) were ruled out Saturday. It appears rookie running back Damien Harris, rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and quarterback Cody Kessler will join them on the inactive list based on pregame warmups. Harris, Cowart, Cunningham and Kessler were doing pregame sprints. Those four are healthy scratches.

The Patriots didn’t activate tight end Ben Watson from the exempt list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. The Patriots now must lift Watson’s exemption by Monday at 4 p.m.

The Patriots take on the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m.

That list of inactives would mean rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams is set to make his NFL debut.

The Patriots are left with Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden at running back. Michel could have a big game against Washington. The Redskins rank 29th in run defense and 22nd in yards allowed per carry.

With Chung and Ebner out, the Patriots have Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Terrence Brooks and Jordan Richards at safety. Williams and cornerback Jonathan Jones also can play safety.

Cunningham has only played one game this season. The Patriots are dressing left tackle Marshall Newhouse, left guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras, right guard Shaq Mason, right tackle Marcus Cannon, guard Jermaine Elumunor and center James Ferentz on the offensive line. Thuney likely would serve as the emergency backup offensive tackle.

Jarrett Stidham will serve as starting quarterback Tom Brady’s backup.

UPDATE (11:30 a.m. ET): The Patriots released their official inactive list:

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) were listed as questionable Friday, but they will be active.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images