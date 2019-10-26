Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pedro Martinez hasn’t pitched in a Major League Baseball game for the Red Sox since 2004, but he still has quite the impact on Boston.

The Hall of Fame pitcher has plenty of memories while pitching for the Red Sox — from the incredible 2004 postseason run that ended in a World Series to his incredible relief appearance against the Cleveland Indians in the 2003 American League Division Series.

With all the memories he gave Boston fans, it only was fitting the Red Sox wished Martinez a happy 48th birthday on Twitter.

Check it out:

RT to wish this HOFer, ‘04 WS Champ, 3x Cy Young pitcher a happy birthday! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aGPusZQFGj — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 25, 2019

Happy birthday, Pedro.

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Meyer/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images