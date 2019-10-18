Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 WNBA season may be over, but players simply have taken their talents overseas during the offseason.

Five Connecticut Sun players are among those playing internationally, and two already have put up some impressive numbers.

Both Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones currently play for the Czech Republic’s Zvvz Usk Praha in the EuroLeague Women. The two looked stellar in their first game with the squad against Latvia’s TTT Riga.

Thomas was in typical form, putting up 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals in Wednesday’s contest. (Check out the highlights here.)

Jones also found success with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. (You can watch highlights of her performance here.)

Impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss