At long last, Boston Bruins hockey is back.

While the Bruins had a shorter offseason than the majority of teams across the NHL, Boston fans surely grew tired of waiting for the Black and Gold to return to the ice. But the time finally has come, as the B’s will open their 2019-20 season Thursday night when they visit the Dallas Stars.

If you’re amped up for the season opener, Torey Krug is right there with you. The veteran defenseman expressed his excitement Thursday morning via Twitter, which certainly delighted Bruins fans.

The tilt against Dallas will serve as the first of Boston’s four-game, eight-day West Coast road trip. The reigning Eastern Conference champions will play their home opener Oct. 12 when they welcome the New Jersey Devils to TD Garden.

Coverage of Bruins-Stars begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, with puck drop set for 8:30 p.m. All of the action can be seen on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images