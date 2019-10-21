Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady came to New York bearing gifts.

Brady gave Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas a box before Monday night’s matchup between New England and New York.

Tom Brady on the MetLife field pregame giving a gift to his former teammate Demaryius Thomas before tonight's game against the #Jets pic.twitter.com/fyHdQ2gFNt — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) October 21, 2019

If your mind immediately went to Lonely Island or the movie “Seven,” well, join the club.

Thomas and Brady became fast friends this summer while the receiver was a member of the Patriots. New England traded Thomas to the Jets prior to Week 2 after they had signed wide receiver Antonio Brown. Thomas voiced his displeasure with the way the Patriots handled the trade in the week leading up to “Monday Night Football.”

The Patriots released Brown after one game and could be in the hunt for a wide receiver before the trade deadline. Brady will be throwing to wide receivers Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski on Monday night with Josh Gordon ruled out with knee and ankle injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images