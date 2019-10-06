Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon can go up and get it with the best of them, but the veteran wide receiver is equally dangerous after the catch.

Quinton Dunbar learned this the hard way Sunday afternoon at FedExField.

Dunbar unfortunately found himself in Gordon’s path after the Patriots wideout hauled in a pass near midfield in the first quarter. The Redskins cornerback, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, is no small figure by any means, but he simply was no match for Gordon, who effortlessly put Dunbar on the ground with a highlight-reel stiff arm.

Yeah, you’re not going to see Gordon lose many of this kind of 1-on-1 battles.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images