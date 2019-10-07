Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ray Borque probably would have liked to play for Bruce Cassidy.

The Boston Bruins legend hailed the team’s head coach last week in an interview with The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont, citing Cassidy’s honesty and tact with players as the qualities he admires most in the Bruins’ bench boss.

“I keep in touch with a couple of players, and I love the coach,” Borque said. I especially love how honest he is with guys, yeah critical, but he does it the right way, without throwing anyone under the bus. I still watch. I still support. I like what I see.”

Cassidy is in the beginning of his third full season in Boston. After leading the team to first- and second-round losses in the NHL playoffs in his first two seasons, he guided the team to within one victory of a Stanley Cup Finals triumph in 2018-19.

The Bruins’ expectations are high for the 2019-20 season are high, and the team has met them initially, winning their first two games.

While Cassidy likes what he sees from his team so far, outside observers also have praised him for his straightforward approach to handling the media. Borque clearly isn’t alone in noticing the positive aspects of Cassidy’s management style.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images