FOXBORO, Mass. — Lawrence Guy picked off Baker Mayfield in probably the craziest way you will see this season.

The Browns quarterback attempted a two-handed scoop pass that was intended for Jarvis Landry. But instead was passed the ball right into the hands of the Patriots defensive tackle for the first interception of his career. Guy played a strong role in New England’s eventual 27-13 win over Cleveland at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, forcing a Nick Chubb fumble that led to a score, as well.

It was an absurd play, as it looked as if Mayfield simply was playing catch with Guy.

So, does Freddie Kitchens care to explain what happened?

“It was an interception,” the head coach said after the game. “We were supposed to block the end, we didn’t block the end. So, I don’t know. I really don’t know. I mean, I know, we were supposed to block the end and we didn’t block the end. So it ends up being an interception.”

Mayfield chalked it up to some “misdirection.”

“(Lawrence) Guy made a good play,” he said. “We’re not expecting him to be there, obviously. A little misdirection, just pitching it to Jarvis (Landry). I’d like to say that I’d be able to hold onto it, but it’s a quick exchange that we’ve practiced and Guy made a good play.”

“A little misdirection” helped New England remain undefeated through eight weeks, while the Browns slipped to 2-5 coming off their bye week.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images