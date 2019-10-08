Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Who wouldn’t want Tom Brady under center in a must-win game?

ESPN surveyed 25 NFL coaches, scouts and executives and asked them to pick “one quarterback to win one game,” and the New England Patriots qb topped the poll Tuesday. Brady garnered 14 votes, seven more than second-place finisher Pat Mahomes and distant rivals Russell Wilson (two votes), Ben Roethlisberger (one) and Drew Brees (one).

One NFC scout cites the boost Brady gives his own team among primary reasons for picking him.

“There’s a level of confidence he gives everyone around him in those moments,” one NFC scout said. “Not sure that any of the young guys are at that level yet.”

An executive on an AFC team, and a scout from an unspecified team highlight the effect Brady has on opponents.

“Smarts, swagger and opponents know he’s going to win,” the AFC team executive said.

“He instills fear,” the scout said. “Teams know he’s going to find a way to beat them, even on his bad days.”

One defensive coach who faced Brady in two Super Bowls points believes the 42-year-old’s ability to adjust on the fly is second-to-none.

“Whether it be a backup in the game or a misalignment or assignment, his ability to process information during the game, adjusting and applying it, is like no other,” the coach said. “Most players and coaches have to wait until they see the film after the game. Against Tom, you have to be the best-adjusting team in the league on game day, not hours after, because he sees everything in the moment. That’s what separates him.”

Brady’s 77.9 winning percentage is “easily the best clip in NFL history among long-time starters,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. That number, and his six Super Bowl wins, speak for themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images