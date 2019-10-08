Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman can be pretty hit-or-miss on social media. Sometimes his posts are funny, while others can be rather lame.

His latest offering is a winner, though.

Edelman, in honor of Sony Michel’s great performance Sunday against the Washington Redskins, paid tribute to the New England Patriots running back in an outrageous Instagram post Tuesday morning. Although, you’d have to be a fan of “NFL Blitz” to get it.

Take a look:

“Blitz,” like the similarly over-the-top “NBA Jam,” NBA Street,” “NFL Street” and “NHL Hitz” franchises, has become an afterthought amid the increased demand for uber-realistic sports video games. The latest installment in the “Blitz” series came in 2012.

And that’s too bad, as you could argue a good game of “NFL Blitz” is far more entertaining and fun than playing “Madden.”

As for Michel, who racked 123 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Redskins, he and his teammates will look to continue their perfect start to the season Thursday night when they host the New York Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Image