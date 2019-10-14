Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is going to let Gronk be Gronk.

The former Patriots tight end sure seems to be enjoying his life after football, which opened a new chapter last week when he started his new gig as a FOX Sports NFL analyst. But despite Gronkowski continuing to rack up new off-the-field projects, including a partnership with CBDMEDIC, the door has been left open for his return to the gridiron.

Gronkowski made as much clear Thursday night ahead of New England’s win over the New York Giants, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft also noted the 30-year-old has yet to officially file his retirement papers. New England certainly could use Gronk, for both his pass-catching and blocking abilities, but don’t expect Brady to give his former teammate a call in hopes of arranging a reunion.

“I love that guy. I am so happy he’s enjoying his time,” Brady said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “… He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. … I don’t lobby for those things.”

Brady added: “He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region.”

There’s no doubt Brady is glad to see Gronkowski is happy and healthy, but one has to imagine the Patriots QB would love for the future Hall of Fame tight end to return to the team. New England’s receiving corps seemingly is knocked down a peg each week, and the club has received little from TEs Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse. Gronkowski also knows the system inside and out, and Brady tends to favor highly experienced players.

It’s also worth noting an offseason report indicated a personal inquiry from Brady could sway Gronkowski to strap the pads back on. But whether a call from TB12 would help or not, Gronkowski surely knows he’d be welcomed back by the Patriots with open arms if he elected to return.

Will that day ever come? We’ll have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images