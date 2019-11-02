Aston Villa Vs. Liverpool: Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane Strike Late In Dramatic Win

Two goals in the final moments saw Liverpool complete a dramatic late, late turnaround to secure a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

The home team took the lead after 21 minutes when Trezeguet met John McGinn’s free-kick into the area and diverted into the back of the net.

Roberto Firmino thought he had leveled shortly after, but VAR ruled the goal out due to a marginal offside call.

Liverpool toiled in search of an equalizer throughout the second half, applying heavy pressure to the home side’s goal, but had to wait until three minutes from time when Robertson thumped in a Sadio Mane cross with his head.

And it was to get even better in the third minute of stoppage-time when Mane glanced a corner across goal and into the far corner to ensure the Reds’ six-point lead at the summit remained intact.