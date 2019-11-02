Two teams ranked among the 10 best in college football polls will look to further their chances in reaching the College Football Playoff.
The eighth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Gainesville, Fla. to take on the sixth-ranked Florida Gators. The Bulldogs playoff hopes took a huge hit just two weeks ago, when a loss to unranked South Carolina in overtime shook the landscape of college football. The Gators’ only loss of the season was at the hands of the top team in the country, LSU, who defeated them 42-28 in October.
Jake Fromm will try keep the Bulldogs on the right track and get them back to the playoffs yet again, while Gators’ quarterback Kyle Trask and company will be a tough team to crack.
Here’s how to watch Georgia-Florida:
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
