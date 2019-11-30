The 2019 Iron Bowl has arrived
No. 16 Auburn will host No. 5 Alabama on Saturday in a matchup of perennial SEC powerhouses. The Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Mac Jones, who will replace injured star Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will look for improved play from freshman quarterback Bo Nix.
Can Alabama keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Georgia-Auburn game.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | CBS All Access
