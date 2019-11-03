Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo Bills are looking to get back on track this weekend, while the Washington Redskins are, well, looking to the future.

The Bills are now two games back in the AFC East after their loss last week to the Philadelphia Eagles. They look to be in a big-time get-right spot when they welcome the lowly Redskins to Western New York.

Washington, meanwhile, is giving the keys to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and the former Ohio State QB will make his first career start.

Here’s how to watch Redskins-Bills.

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images