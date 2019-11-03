Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Talk about rotten luck for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The AFC West’s first-place team was poised to contend for the top seed in the AFC, but Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury has reset expectations. The schedule hasn’t done them any favors, either, with the Green Bay Packers coming in last week and beating them in their first week without Mahomes.

This week, with Mahomes expected to miss another game, the Minnesota Vikings are on their way to K.C. It’s a big game for the Vikings, too, as they’re looking to keep pace in the NFC North, where they currently trail Green Bay by a game.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Vikings.

When: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

