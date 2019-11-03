Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have changed the lines of New England sports fans forever, but the two Patriots legends also have had an immense impact on the game of football.

The star quarterback and head coach were ranked at Nos. 25 and 11, respectively, on the NFL’s “Top 100 Game Changers” list. The rankings are less about career accolades and more about historical influence (instant replay and astroturf both earned a spot).

Here’s the video on Belichick:

And here’s the one on Brady:

Hey, if George R.R. Martin likes you, you know you’re doing something right.

Here’s the top 10:

1. Paul Brown

2. Pete Rozelle

3. Al Davis

4. Bill Walsh

5. George Halas

6. 1946 re-integration

7. Joe Namath

8. Lamar Hunt

9. Monday Night Football / Roone Arledge

10. Vince Lombardi

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images