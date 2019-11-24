Let’s be honest: There’s a good chance Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills will be a snoozefest.
The matchup in Western New York pits two of the NFL’s better defenses against offenses that, well, leave a bit to be desired. However, there’s plenty on the line for the Bills, who are looking to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, so that’s something.
Here’s how to watch Broncos-Bills:
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images