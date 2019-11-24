Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Falcons hope to keep their momentum going into Week 12 against the Buccaneers.

Atlanta stunned the first-place New Orleans Saints and followed that up by routing the Carolina Panthers after a tough six-game losing streak. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has lost five of its last six games and hasn’t exactly showed signs of turning things around.

Neither team has a realistic shot at the postseason, but both the Falcons and Bucs each have a chance at their fourth win of the season this Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Bucs-Falcons:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images