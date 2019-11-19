Injuries have ravaged the Boston Bruins this season, but some notable forwards might be on their way back.

The expectation is Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, as well as Brett Ritchie, will be available for the Bruins in their Tuesday night tilt with the Devils in New Jersey. Boston was without Bergeron, DeBrusk, Ritchie, David Backes, Karson Kuhlman, Torey Krug, John Moore and Kevan Miller in Saturday’s shootout loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

Bergeron, DeBrusk and Ritchie took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, and according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, the latter two both are good to go. As for Bergeron, he’s feeling better and will take warmups, so he’s still considered a game-time decision.

The top-line center has missed just one game with a lower-body injury, while DeBrusk missed five due to a “freak” lower-body injury. Ritchie also has been out five games, though he’s been dealing with an upper-body injury.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images