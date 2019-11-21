Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A beast in the East and one of the best in the West will collide Wednesday night at Staples Center.

The Celtics will play the penultimate contest of their five-game, eight-day road trip against the Clippers. Boston (11-2) currently owns the best record in its conference, while Los Angeles sits in fourth at 9-5.

Even if Kawhi Leonard is unable to go, the C’s still will have their hands full with Paul George and Co.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Clippers online:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NBC Sports Live

