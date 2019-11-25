After being activated off of injured reserve, it felt like it only was a matter of time N’Keal Harry found the end zone.

That time proved to be brief, as Harry hauled in a touchdown grab in just his second career NFL regular-season game. The 2019 first-round corraled a 10-yard TD catch from Tom Brady in the first quarter Sunday afternoon, which proved to be the dagger in New England’s 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

Harry wasn’t the first Patriots rookie to score a touchdown this season, however. That honor goes to Chase Winovich, who returned a blocked punt for a score in New England’s Week 6 win over the New York Giants. After the game, Winovich reminded Harry of their (current) equal mark in career touchdowns.

“Chase: 1 N’keal: 1,” Winovich wrote in the comment section of Harry’s postgame Instagram video.

As a pass-rusher, Winovich likely never expected to reach the end zone in his first NFL season. As for Harry, the first WR taken in the first round by the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era, he’s ready to “take it up a notch” now that he has his first career score under his belt.

