The Dallas Cowboys let a chance to make a statement go by the wayside Sunday night.

A win over the Patriots in Foxboro could have been a season-altering victory for the now-6-5 Cowboys, who only have notched Ws this season over teams currently with below-.500 records. Dallas hung tough against New England, but there really was no room for even a moral victory for America’s Team in Week 12. The Cowboys now have lost two of their last three games, and a playoff berth is far from a guarantee.

Team owner Jerry Jones, who was long-winded as he aired out his frustration after the game, described the Cowboys’ loss to the Patriots as a “significant setback.” Quarterback Dak Prescott, however, didn’t see it that way.

“No. Nope,” Prescott said. “Because that was a good team we played. That was a championship team we played right there. As I said, they made fewer mistakes than we did and more plays than we did. Once again, I’m going to bet on myself and my team every chance with the ball in my hands, with the ball in our hands on offense, with a chance to win the game. As I said, this one’s behind us. We definitely can’t say it’s a setback or have a setback when we have a game here in four days. So, not at all is it a setback.”

Prescott might be right strictly from a technicality standpoint. The fact of the matter is, the Cowboys have yet to prove this season they can take down a top team in the league. In turn, their latest defeat might have been more of a reaffirmation than a setback. But whatever you want to call it, Dallas has little momentum as it heads into its Thanksgiving Day showdown with the 8-3 Buffalo Bills.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images