The Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick arrived in New England in 2000. They’ve also kept things interesting, dominating headlines and spawning strong foundations of both supporters and detractors.

But have they unseated the Dallas Cowboys as “America’s Team” over the past two decades?

Tom Brady downplayed the notion Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and Colin Cowherd followed in the Patriots quarterback’s footsteps Tuesday on FS1.

“Dallas is overwhelmingly the No. 1 brand in American sports — it’s not close,” Cowherd declared.

Listen to Cowherd’s evidence in the video below.

… The star on the Cowboy logo is a symbol of American football,” Cowherd added. “The Patriot logo is a symbol in Boston. And I’m a Patriot homer. I’m a Brady homer. But that (Patriots) brand is Brady, that brand is (Bill) Belichick. It’s not the logo, it’s not the brand.”

Cowherd pointed to the Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers as being the only three real brands in the NFL.

Whatever the case, both the Patriots and Cowboys will try to prove they’re the better football team Sunday when New England hosts Dallas at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images