It took just 14 seconds for the Bruins to double up their lead against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Boston had just killed off a Jake DeBrusk tripping penalty in a 0-0 game at Prudential Center before getting on the board in the first period.

David Krejci backhanded a pass to Brad Marchand who fed the puck to Matt Grzelcyk. He then wristed the puck top corner by Mackenzie Blackwood for his first goal of the season and the 1-0 lead.

But the Bruins weren’t done yet.

Just 14 seconds later, Marchand fed the puck to David Pastrnak at the faceoff dot. Pastrnak then hammered it home to make it 2-0.

There's no shortage of goals being scored by David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96). pic.twitter.com/B1mXbFDJp3 — NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2019

The tally extended the first-line winger’s league-lead to 18.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images