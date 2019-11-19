Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hours before placing one Division II product on injured reserve, the New England Patriots worked out another one.

Defensive back Tre Sullivan, who played his college ball at tiny Shepherd University in West Virginia, visited Gillette Stadium for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Sullivan spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in 12 games in 2018 with one start. During those appearances, he played 220 snaps on defense and another 206 on special teams, registering 17 tackles.

The Eagles released Sullivan ahead of final cuts this past summer, and he has yet to sign with a new team. The DC Defenders selected him in the inaugural XFL draft.

Sullivan, 24, has practice squad eligibility, and the Patriots have three open spots on theirs after losing offensive tackle Dan Skipper and defensive lineman Ufomba Kamalu to other teams and placing safety Obi Melifonwu on practice squad IR.

New England also announced two changes to its 53-man roster Tuesday, moving wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski to IR and activating left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The 9-1 Patriots will host the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images