Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics officially unveiled their city edition uniforms Thursday afternoon, which were met with a much better reaction than the leaked release roughly one month prior.

Enes Kanter shared a sneak peak of the jerseys on his Instagram story, and his camera made the color scheme look teal, rather than green. Fans were not happy with the off-green jerseys at the time, but Thursday’ official release revealed a traditional green base. Kanter used the announcement to poke some fun at his phone on twitter.

Check out his tweet:

Yup! I think it’s time for me to get a new phone 📱😅 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3WVnVXWWF4 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 21, 2019

If it were up to the Celtics, we think they’d decide it was time for Kanter to stop leaking uniforms one month prior to their set release date.

Boston will debut the new uniforms on Thanksgiving Eve when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images