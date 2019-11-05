Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots defense might have dubbed itself the “boogeymen” but what’s scary about that unit is just how much yardage they’re giving up on the ground.

Over the past couple weeks, the Patriots defense has been gashed by running backs and quarterbacks alike, with Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens most recently carving up New England’s rush defense.

So when ESPN released its most recent NFL power rankings, with which they outlined a “scary trend” for all 32 teams, it was the rush defense that was pointed out for the Pats. After ranking New England second behind the San Francisco 49ers, the “369 rushing yards allowed over past two games” was the scary trend.

Wrote Mike Reiss: “The defense that the Patriots play most is a nickel package, with two big defensive tackles, four linebackers and five defensive backs, and the Browns (159 yards) and Ravens (210) had success running the ball over the past two weeks. Getting back to playing fundamental football, with better fits in the run game, is a good place to start.”

There’s no questioning how important it is for the Patriots figure out a way to stop the run. The secondary is among the best in the league, but teams with an explosive ground game will be able to compete with the Patriots merely by keeping the ball out of the air. And with the Patriots now in their bye week, you can bet that will be a point of emphasis as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

