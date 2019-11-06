Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been almost routine throughout the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era for the Patriots to struggle out of the gate, start to find their rhythm toward the middle of the season and eventually turn it on as they enter the playoffs.

The 2019 campaign, however, has played out a bit different.

New England couldn’t have afforded to endure early-season struggles, as its toughest stretch of the season lies in Week 9 through Week 14. The Patriots kicked off this gauntlet with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs await. Thanks to New England’s hot start, the sky won’t fall if it suffers a loss or two over this stretch. ESPN highlighted this breathing room as it summed up the Patriots’ first half of the season in two words.

“Building cushion,” Mike Reiss wrote. “In posting the AFC’s best record (8-1), the Patriots beat up on mostly inferior competition and put themselves in good position big picture. They are now in the midst of the toughest portion of their schedule, so this stretch should provide a better barometer of how they measure up.”

Luckily for the Patriots, they will be able to enjoy a Week 10 bye before taking on some of the league’s best in consecutive weeks. But as Reiss notes, these upcoming games should provide a clearer/more realistic view of the Patriots, who might have been a tad overhyped in the early goings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images