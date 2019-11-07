Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s going to be tough for a player to ever reach or surpass the level of success Tom Brady has had.

But if anyone is going to do it, it’s definitely … Dak Prescott? That’s a wild assertion, we know.

But on Wednesday’s airing of “Speak For Yourself” on FS1, ex-NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley launched that simply nuts take in response to a question about the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller maybe one day reaching Russell Wilson’s level.

“I will go one greater than Russell Wilson, I’ll go Tom Brady,” Wiley said. “Don’t tell me about young Tom Brady, because I played young Tom Brady, I was in the defensive meetings and we were like, ‘we ain’t got to worry about that 12. We don’t have to.’ Until they won a Super Bowl, and again, and again. And then you’re like ‘oh,’ and then you saw the transition. Be respectful.

“There’s a possibility (Prescott reaches that level),” Wiley later added. “And there was a reality when nobody saw Tom Brady coming, there was a reality no one saw Russell Wilson coming. Rewind the movie.”

.@MarcellusWiley explains why Dak Prescott could be the next Tom Brady 🐐🤔 pic.twitter.com/HfzpxdDkqG — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 6, 2019

If Prescott, who already is in his fourth season in the NFL, reaches that level, it would be an absolute stunner. But hey, stranger things have happened.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images