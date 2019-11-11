The clock is ticking on this fantasy football season.
Some of you might already know your fate, whether it be a postseason lock or a cellar dweller. For the others, these next few weeks couldn’t be more crucial.
Luckily for those who find themselves in tight postseason races, there still are a number of players available on the waiver wire who can provide a boost. With this in mind, here are players currently rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues who you should consider picking up.
Quarterback: Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars (20 percent owned)
The stage is set for Foles, who suffered a broken clavicle in Week 1, to return this week. The Jaguars have a sneaky strong receiving corp largely comprised of capable vertical threats. Foles, obviously, can throw the deep ball with the best of them and should take to the air early and often against the Indianapolis Colts. With a postseason berth still a possibility, Jacksonville will need its prized free-agent signing to live up to the billing against a division opponent.
Other quarterbacks to pursue: Baker Mayfield (CLE), Derek Carr (OAK)
Running Back: Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins (36 percent owned)
Guice’s NFL career has experienced a brutal start. After missing his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL, the promising young back tore his meniscus back in Week 1 and subsequently was placed on injured reserve. The LSU product is set to return this week when the Redskins host the New York Jets, who haven’t been overly dominant against the run this season. There’s a ton of upside to Guice, and if Washington lets him loose, he could be in store for a big day.
Other running backs to target: Tarik Cohen (CHI), J.D. McKissic (DET), Duke Johnson Jr. (HOU)
Wide Receiver: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (27 percent owned)
The Chiefs shouldn’t be allowed to have another wide receiver who has similar speed to Tyreek Hill. Hardman is a game-breaker, and he’s starting to really solidify his role in Kansas City’s offense. The rookie wideout has caught touchdowns in three consecutive games and has collected five total on the season. If the Los Angeles Chargers zero in on Hill this week, Hardman should reap the benefits.
Other wide receivers to pursue: Deebo Samuel (SF), Phillip Dorsett (NE), Darius Slayton (NYG)
Tight End: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (52 percent owned)
We’re going to shoot you straight: the tight end market isn’t exactly bountiful. As such, Doyle probably is one of your better available options this week. The veteran tight end is fairly sure-handed, and he could see an uptick in targets if the Colts don’t see any improvements to their injury-riddled receiving corps.
Other tight ends to target: Vance McDonald (PIT)
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images