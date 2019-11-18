It’s that time of the year again, Patriots fans.

New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy had rabbit ears throughout the second half of last season, routinely calling out his team’s “haters” as he and the Patriots marched toward yet another Super Bowl title. And, after New England’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Van Noy once again reacted to what he felt was a dig against the Patriots.

During the second half at Lincoln Financial Field, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo marveled at how New England’s defense excels despite having relatively “no-name” players. It actually was a valid comment from the former NFL quarterback, who merely stated an undeniable truth: Most people can’t name more than a few players on the Patriots defense, and yet the unit is the best in the NFL.

But don’t tell that to Van Noy.

Check out this tweet:

9-1…. keep it movin! Heard we are no names from good ole tony! 🙄🙄Sheeshhhh! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 18, 2019

Hey, whatever helps motivate you, Kyle.

In fairness to Van Noy, it’s understandable that he’s sensitive to being labeled a “no-name” player. The 28-year-old is in a contract year, and deserves a major payday after being one of New England’s best all-around defenders over the past few years, and arguably its best this season. The fact he never is mentioned in the same breath as players like Bobby Wagner and C.J. Mosley (just to name a couple), despite being just as good, could cost him dollars in free agency.

Plus, Van Noy clearly is someone who has benefited from playing with a chip on his shoulder. If getting triggered by the Tony Romos and Max Kellermans of the world is what he needs to take his game to another level, then who are we, or anyone, to tell him to chill out?

That said, there are times when chirping at media talking heads is justified, and this wasn’t one of those times. If anyone loves pumping the Patriots’ already over-inflated tires, it’s Tony Romo.

