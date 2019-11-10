The Bears and Lions will battle to get out of the bottom of the NFC North on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
Chicago is in the midst of a dismal four-game losing streak, while Detroit has lost three of its last four. Both teams began the season in promising fashion, but since have gone downhill.
The Bears have experienced their fair-share of issues on both sides of the ball, but hope to get back on track with a win in Week 10.
Here’s how to watch Lions vs. Bears:
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images