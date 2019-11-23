Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, well, well.

It appears we have the answer as to whether Kyrie Irving will play against the Celtics when the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Boston.

And the answer, probably won’t come as a surprise.

The Knicks guard has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that’s kept him out of New York’s last four games. There was much speculation regarding his status for his return to TD Garden. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, not only will Irving not play, he won’t even make the trip to the city he called home for two years.

Nets evaluated Irvings right shoulder tonight and determined he will miss road trip that includes stops in New York, Cleveland and Boston. https://t.co/MafvDmrcyI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2019

As you probably know, Irving verbally committed to re-sign with the C’s, addressing the TD Garden with his infamous “If you’ll have” speech before making a commercial with his father stating he wants to be the reason no one wears No. 11 again.

But fast forward two years later, Enes Kanter dons No. 11 and Boston seems to be doing a hell of a lot better without Irving than they ever did while he was in green.

So now we’ll wait and see if he gets his deserved boos come March 18 when the Knicks visit the Celtics again.

